Thursday Aug 25 2022
Taylor Swift faces $1 million copyright infringement suit over 'Lover' album

Music sensation Taylor Swift has been hit with a new copyright lawsuit. The Folklore singer has been accused of plagiarism by an author over her 2019 album Lover.

Author Teresa La Dart filed a complaint against Swift in a Tennessee federal court on Aug. 23. She has sued the Black Space singer for more than a million dollars alleging the singer copied the author’s 2010 self-published book of poetry, ‘Lover’ for the companion booklet for the 2019 “Lover” album.

According to court documents, La Dart accused Swift of ripping off her “poems, anecdotes and photos” in her book, which sold 2.9 million copies in the U.S. alone.

The complaint further claimed that not only do both works share the same title but each is a “recollection of past years memorialized in a combination of written and pictorial components.”

La Dart also alleged that the graphic style and color scheme used by Swift for her album's booklet were also too similar to her book, and therefore, could not be ignored as a mere coincidence.

The Bad Blood singer is reportedly facing another copyright dispute at present, involving her popular 2014 released song Shake It Off.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote the 3LW song Playas Gon' Play, accused Swift of plagiarizing their lyrics for her 2014 hit song. However, the Love Story singer has reportedly denied copying any lyrics in a sworn deposition.

