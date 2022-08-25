 
TWICE upcoming mini album 'Between 1&2' breaks record with pre-order sales

TWICE upcoming mini album 'Between 1&2' makes new record with pre-order sales

TWICE is smashing new records with upcoming album.

As per an official announcement by JYP Entertainment, pre-orders for TWICE's next mini album BETWEEN 1&2 had topped 1 million copies as of August 24.

With a rise of almost 300,000 from their previous personal record of about 700,000 established by their third studio album Formula of Love: O+T=3 last year, this represents the group's biggest amount of stock pre-orders for an album.

Following BLACKPINK and Aespa, TWICE is the only girl group in history to reach 1 million stock pre-orders.

Currently, BETWEEN 1&2, THE ALBUM, Girls, and BORN PINK by BLACKPINK are the only four girl group albums to achieve the record.

For those unaware, the band will make a comeback with upcoming mini album on August 26, 2022.

