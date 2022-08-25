Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘attentive only to each other’ on romantic Italian honeymoon

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot get enough of each other as the couple was only “attentive” to one another during their romantic honeymoon in Italy after Georgia wedding.

An onlooker told People Magazine that the newlyweds, who were captured taking boat ride on Lake Como by Page Six earlier, seemed to enjoy their evening.

The Marry Me actor and Argo star "were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else,” the source told the outlet.

"They seemed to very much enjoy the evening, as they arrived when the sun was still high and stayed on well after dark," the source added.

Another source, who saw the couple Tuesday night said, "Someone asked them for a selfie with them and they just did it. They are really down to earth people."

A third source revealed that the lovebirds sight saw the lakeside town of Menaggio on Wednesday where they “just queued up for ice cream like everyone else, and wandered into shops.”

“They acted normally, even if they had bodyguards with them," the source said. "They are just going out and mingling."

The outlet shared that Lopez and Affleck kept their outing low-key and "went unnoticed for quite some time."

This latest trip of the pair marks their second honeymoon after they exchanged vows again last week in lavish wedding ceremony in Affleck’s estate in Georgia in front of family and friends.



