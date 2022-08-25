Elon Musk pleads pals not to ‘take on’ Amber Heard: ‘Could kill them’

Elon Musk reportedly feels ‘controlled’ by Amber Heard and continues to ‘warn’ those around her, not to start fights they will ‘later regret’.

This insight has been brought to light by a former pal of the duo, Gia (pseudo name).

She told House In Habit about her experiences with the actor and offered some shocking insight.

Allegedly, Elon knows Amber Heard is “crazy” and once even “pulled me aside” and told Gia to “stay far away from Amber because he feared she might actually try to kill me.”

“He seemed genuinely scared,” Gia went on to admit, but also added, “I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew he would be the one to clean up if she did.”