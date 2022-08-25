Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology

US actress Regina Hall recently reflected on Will Smith’s public apology to Chris Rock months after the Oscars slap earlier this year.



Speaking to Variety at the red-carpet appearance for her upcoming movie Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, she said, “I think it’s a tough thing and I know it's a difficult road.”

She continued, “The first step is he apologised. How people see it, it’s up to them. I know that wasn’t easy.”

“It’s all about redemption,” remarked Hall while talking about Smith’s apology.

She added, “The whole point is we can evolve from maybe where we are.”

Meanwhile, Hall, who co-starred with King Richards actor’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, also co-hosted the Academy Awards in March alongside comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

For the unversed, the Bad Boys actor smacked the comedian after he mocked Pinkett’s baldness.

In July, Smith took to Instagram and posted an apology video, saying, “I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out.”