 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology
Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology

US actress Regina Hall recently reflected on Will Smith’s public apology to Chris Rock months after the Oscars slap earlier this year.

Speaking to Variety at the red-carpet appearance for her upcoming movie Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, she said, “I think it’s a tough thing and I know it's a difficult road.”

She continued, “The first step is he apologised. How people see it, it’s up to them. I know that wasn’t easy.”

“It’s all about redemption,” remarked Hall while talking about Smith’s apology.

She added, “The whole point is we can evolve from maybe where we are.”

Meanwhile, Hall, who co-starred with King Richards actor’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, also co-hosted the Academy Awards in March alongside comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

For the unversed, the Bad Boys actor smacked the comedian after he mocked Pinkett’s baldness.

In July, Smith took to Instagram and posted an apology video, saying, “I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out.” 

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh
Meghan Markle voices support for women but shuns Amber Heard in new podcast

Meghan Markle voices support for women but shuns Amber Heard in new podcast
Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen

Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen
Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Taylor Swift’s songwriting course to be offered at the US university

Taylor Swift’s songwriting course to be offered at the US university
Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’
Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana

Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana
Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog
Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’

Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’
Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’

Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’
Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Latest

view all