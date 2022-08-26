 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle spoke '1.5 times more' than Serena Williams to 'tell her own story'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Meghan Markle is called out for speaking selfishly on her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex, who invited tennis star Serena Williams to share her life journey, undermined the sportswoman's achievements with sob stories of her own.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser says: “The story that Meghan is clearly most interested in getting into is Meghan's story.

“We get to hear, again, about how she took on a sexist dishwashing detergent ad as an 11-year-old," M Elser added of Meghan's famous letter to Hillary Clinton over a misogynistic ad from a consumer brand.

She added: “To put it another way, Meghan spoke for approximately 1.5 times more time than the woman who was there to tell her story.

“We get Meghan, Meghan, a touch of Harry and some more Meghan with some Serena thrown in here and there.

“It takes up until the 11-minute mark before we actually hear from the tennis great with Meghan's other half, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex even getting a look in before Serena meaningfully joins the conversation," mocked Ms Elser.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John

Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John
Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet

Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet
Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'

Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'
Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’

Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’
Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

Meghan Markle confuses ‘being royal with being famous’

Meghan Markle confuses ‘being royal with being famous’
Prince Harry clinches victory in Colorado as Meghan’s podcast tops Spotify

Prince Harry clinches victory in Colorado as Meghan’s podcast tops Spotify
Meghan Markle is not wrong, media used 'three dozen ambition words' for her

Meghan Markle is not wrong, media used 'three dozen ambition words' for her

Latest

view all