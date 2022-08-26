 
Ryan Reynolds pens adorable note for ‘spectacular’ wife Blake Lively on her 35th birthday

Hollywood actress Blake Lively turned a year older on Thursday (August 25) as she marked her 35th birthday.

Celebrating the special occasion, Lively’s husband, actor Ryan Reynolds took to his social media handle and penned a heartwarming tribute for his wife on her birthday.

Wishing his wife, the Free Guy star wrote, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."


Commenting on her husband’s love note, the Gossip Girl alum dropped heart emoticons and proudly wrote, "My guy."

The Deadpool star, 45, took to Instagram and shared a post featuring some of the adorable couple’s sweetest moments captured together.

The snaps included love-filled selfies as well as some goofy moments with one picture showing Lively’s face being covered with a vegetable.

Reynolds’ post received love from the couple's fans, friends and collaborators including Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld and The Adam Project co-star, Walker Scobell, who commented, "Happy birthday Blake!!"

Lively and Reynolds are completing 10 years of marriage this year. The couple also shares three children, James, Ines and Betty.

