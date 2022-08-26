 
Meghan Markle must be 'shaken up' by Archie fire incident: 'Duty was first'

Meghan Markle must have been through a lot with baby Archie's nursery fire's incident, notes royal expert

Speaking on Wednesday’s Royally Us podcast, Christine Ross shared how the event would have impacted Meghan's mental health.

“So many of us mothers, especially new mothers, there’s always that one big thing that really shakes you up and really affects you more deeply than it would at any other time in your life.

“She was still pretty early in her postpartum experience, Archie was not very old, I’m sure it was really scary.”

Meghan opened up about her son's nursery catching this week on her podcast Archetypes. The Duchess revealed she was on tour to South Africa with husband Harry when the incident happened.

Meghan revealed: “We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room?”

The Duchess added: “Everyone’s in tears, everyone is shaken, and what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said this doesn’t make any sense.”

Speaking further about the incident, Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi added: “It had to be so frightening.

“I wonder if this was another reason they decided to leave.

“Family wasn’t first, it was always duty first.

“Maybe that’s one of the reasons why," she noted.

