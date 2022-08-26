 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Sir Elton John praises Britney Spears for singing ‘fantastically’ song ‘Hold Me Closer’

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Sir Elton John praises Britney Spears for singing ‘fantastically’ song ‘Hold Me Closer’
Sir Elton John praises Britney Spears for singing ‘fantastically’ song ‘Hold Me Closer’ 

Music legends Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’ much-awaited collaboration song Hold Me Closer is out now.

The highly-anticipated duet, which is a revamped version of Elton’s classic 1971 hit, Tiny Dancer, was released on Friday night on major streaming channels including YouTube.

The song marked the Toxic singer’s return to the music world since 2016 after her 13-year-long conservatorship ended last November last year.

Detailing the experience of working with Spears, the Cold Heart singer, 77, shared the sweet way he supported her to sing again and admitted that she ‘sang fantastically.’

Helping the Gimme More singer to get her career back on track, Elton revealed that Spears was ‘broken’ when they first started working together, and he held her hand to get her through.

He told The Guardian that Spears had initially insisted she had retired from music following her conservatorship battle, but she was ‘excited’ about getting in the studio together.

The Sacrifice singer also reflected on his own struggles saying, “It’s hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober.”

“Luckily enough, I’ve been sober for 32 years and it’s the happiest I’ve ever been. Now I’ve got the experience to be able to advise people and help them because I don’t want to see any artists in a dark place,” said the music legend.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome a new member at Montecito

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome a new member at Montecito
Britney Spears chooses ‘happiness’ as she deletes her Instagram account

Britney Spears chooses ‘happiness’ as she deletes her Instagram account

Kate Middleton ‘safeguarded’ by Palace ‘telling lies’ about Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton ‘safeguarded’ by Palace ‘telling lies’ about Meghan Markle?
Shakira, Gerard Pique’s battle over kids’ custody has gotten ‘messy’: Insider

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s battle over kids’ custody has gotten ‘messy’: Insider
Meghan Markle’s totally ‘obsessed with the past’: report

Meghan Markle’s totally ‘obsessed with the past’: report
Meghan Markle ‘means well’ as she ‘attacks’ important subject on podcast

Meghan Markle ‘means well’ as she ‘attacks’ important subject on podcast
Sam Asghari gushes over Britney Spears' hotly released song: ‘Proud husband moment!’

Sam Asghari gushes over Britney Spears' hotly released song: ‘Proud husband moment!’
Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John

Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John
Meghan Markle accused of ‘reducing’ Prince Harry's role after royal wedding

Meghan Markle accused of ‘reducing’ Prince Harry's role after royal wedding
Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet

Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet
Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'

Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'
Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’

Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’

Latest

view all