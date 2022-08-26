Sir Elton John praises Britney Spears for singing ‘fantastically’ song ‘Hold Me Closer’

Music legends Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’ much-awaited collaboration song Hold Me Closer is out now.

The highly-anticipated duet, which is a revamped version of Elton’s classic 1971 hit, Tiny Dancer, was released on Friday night on major streaming channels including YouTube.

The song marked the Toxic singer’s return to the music world since 2016 after her 13-year-long conservatorship ended last November last year.

Detailing the experience of working with Spears, the Cold Heart singer, 77, shared the sweet way he supported her to sing again and admitted that she ‘sang fantastically.’

Helping the Gimme More singer to get her career back on track, Elton revealed that Spears was ‘broken’ when they first started working together, and he held her hand to get her through.

He told The Guardian that Spears had initially insisted she had retired from music following her conservatorship battle, but she was ‘excited’ about getting in the studio together.

The Sacrifice singer also reflected on his own struggles saying, “It’s hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober.”

“Luckily enough, I’ve been sober for 32 years and it’s the happiest I’ve ever been. Now I’ve got the experience to be able to advise people and help them because I don’t want to see any artists in a dark place,” said the music legend.