Meghan Markle’s treatment of her relatives show ‘she’s in for herself’

Meghan Markle was blasted for her reaction to her son Archie‘s room catching fire as the Duchess recalled the story on the first episode of the much-awaited podcast Archetypes.

Weighing in on the royal’s podcast, Dan Wootton said: “Again to me, this is about the delusion of Ms Markle,” reported Express.

"The idea that she should have a God-given right not to go to work after something terrible nearly happens, well that’s not a right that you have if you work at a supermarket checkout if you’re a receptionist or at a doctor’s if you’re a brain surgeon,” the expert added.

"It doesn’t matter what you do. You have a responsibility to the wider society to get out there and work whenever you possibly can,” he continued.

"But this idea that Meghan thinks she shouldn’t have had to do that and let lots of people down in South Africa who, by the way, the people whom she was seeing on that tour were in the most appalling conditions – I mean the most terrible poverty – just show how Meghan is in this for."

"She’s not in it for anyone else. She’s in for herself. She only ever thinks about herself and we know that given we’ve seen the way she treats her blood relatives," Wootton added.