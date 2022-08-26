 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘not cut out’ royal Hollywood life: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘not cut out’ royal Hollywood life: report
Meghan Markle ‘not cut out’ royal Hollywood life: report

Meghan Markle has been accused of having a ‘lacked’ understanding of the demands of public and royal life.

Royal observer and commentator The Royal Rundown made this claim during an interview with Express UK.

They accused the Duchess of having a “troubling lack of understanding” in royal and public life.

Before concluding the commentator also admitted, "It clearly confirms that much of the anger from Harry and Meghan, and many of their supporters, stems from a very fundamental misunderstanding of the role and purpose of the Royal Family."

This comes right after Meghan recounted Archie's near-death encounter on her Spotify podcast Archetypes and claimed, "There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway, went in, fire was extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there."

We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, 'Oh, my God, what?' Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, 'This doesn't make any sense'."

More From Entertainment:

Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash

Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash
Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash

Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash
Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK

Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK
Royal experts praise Prince William and Kate’s move to shift from London to Windsor

Royal experts praise Prince William and Kate’s move to shift from London to Windsor

Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 78th birthday

Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 78th birthday
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up in latest loved-up honeymoon snaps: See pictures

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up in latest loved-up honeymoon snaps: See pictures
Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image

Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image
Britney Spears believes ‘Hold Me Closer’ will ‘put her back on the map’: Insider

Britney Spears believes ‘Hold Me Closer’ will ‘put her back on the map’: Insider
Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past

Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past
Meghan Markle’s treatment of her relatives show ‘she’s in for herself’

Meghan Markle’s treatment of her relatives show ‘she’s in for herself’
Prince Charles will forever be 'stalked' by 'ghost of Diana', says expert

Prince Charles will forever be 'stalked' by 'ghost of Diana', says expert
BLACKPINK Jennie gets trolled after dating rumours with BTS V, again

BLACKPINK Jennie gets trolled after dating rumours with BTS V, again

Latest

view all