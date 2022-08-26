 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Kelly Clarkson addresses impact of Brandon Blackstock divorce on kids

Kelly Clarkson finally sheds light on her finalized divorce from Brandon Blackstock, as well as her kid's reaction.

Clarkson broke her silence on the matter, for the first time since finalizing the documents, with Today Show’s co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly.

She began by addressing her children’s reaction to her divorce from their dad Brandon Blackstock and admitted, “It's obviously been a rough couple of years so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute.”

“I literally four-wheeled in the mountains. I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains.”

For those unversed, Clarkson and Blackstock were married for nearly seven years, and finalized their divorce back in March.

When asked if kids River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6 were there, Clarkson added, “The kids were with me and their dad.”

“ It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana. I felt like the first time my kids felt a little more centered as well.”

This comes shortly after a source told People, "Kelly is obviously happy to have the divorce finalized.”

"The kids have always been her main priority through everything. She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she's also busier than ever with her career. She's in a great place."


