Friday Aug 26 2022
Simu Liu excited to join the cast of his upcoming movie 'Atlas'

Simu Liu excited to join the cast of his upcoming movie 'Atlas'

Simu Liu is anxiously waiting to join the cast of his forthcoming movie Atlas.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor, 33, confirmed he will join the cast of the Jennifer Lopez-led thriller Atlas as one of the film's major antagonists.

"Excited to be joining this phenomenal cast of humans as I ENTER MY VILLAIN ERA MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH," Liu tweeted alongside a link to a Deadline article announcing the casting news.

Liu will be seen in the upcoming films One True Loves and Barbie films. Earlier this year, he released a memoir titled We Were Dreamers.

According to Deadline, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has also joined Atlas.

Lopez, 53, is set to star in and produce the sci-fi thriller for Netflix, Deadline reported last June. The news came days after Lopez's multi-year production deal with the streaming giant was announced.

