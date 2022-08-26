Kim Kardashian shares her favourite cheat meals

Kim Kardashian likes to stick to a healthy diet but does enjoy cheat meals considering it a treat day.

On Thursday, the reality star, 41, shared on her sister Kourtney's Poosh lifestyle blog that a plant-based diet has been crucial in keeping her psoriasis at bay - and particularly her vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free tacos.



"I eat them at least once a week," said Kardashian, who has long been open about her struggle with the skin condition, which can cause visible red and scaly patches on the skin, both on social media and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When Kardashian is at a restaurant where the menu is not strictly vegan/plant-based, she still makes an effort to stick to her diet based on what's available, she added.

"I just do my best to stay as plant-based as possible, unless it's a treat day," she shared Thursday.

Her go-to cheat meal is pizza "for sure," she added. "And if I'm in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts."

The SKIMS founder also stated that sea-moss smoothies are a drink worth having to treat psoriasis "because they're very anti-inflammatory."

"I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible," she added.

Focusing on a plant-based diet has not only helped Kardashian's skin condition but also other areas of her life as well.

"It's made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything," she shared.



