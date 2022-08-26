 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde’s criticism towards Florence Pugh exposed by Shia LaBeouf

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Shia LaBeouf seems to have exposed Olivia Wilde’s apparent criticism towards Florence Pugh
Shia LaBeouf seems to have exposed Olivia Wilde’s apparent criticism towards Florence Pugh 

Shia LaBeouf seems to have exposed Olivia Wilde’s apparent criticism towards her Don’t Worry Darling lead actress Florence Pugh in a new call-out email.

LaBeouf’s expose came as he clarified that he was not ‘fired’ from Wilde’s upcoming directorial but instead quit the film after alleged differences with fellow actors.

The actor shared a video from Wilde with Variety as proof of their correspondence, in which Wilde is heard saying: “I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out.”

She then said: “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us.”

“If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?” Wilde went on to ask LaBeouf in the clip.

LaBeouf’s email to Variety comes as Wilde promotes Don’t Worry Darling with stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories

Jennifer Garner takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories

Kim Kardashian shares her favourite cheat meals

Kim Kardashian shares her favourite cheat meals
Anne Hathaway all set to star in movie adaptation The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway all set to star in movie adaptation The Idea of You
Shia LaBeouf hits back at Olivia Wilde’s claims she fired him from new film

Shia LaBeouf hits back at Olivia Wilde’s claims she fired him from new film
Olivia Wilde reveals the reason behind her split from Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde reveals the reason behind her split from Jason Sudeikis
Meghan Markle's former staff have WhatsApp group named 'Sussex Survivors'

Meghan Markle's former staff have WhatsApp group named 'Sussex Survivors'
Simu Liu excited to join the cast of his upcoming movie 'Atlas'

Simu Liu excited to join the cast of his upcoming movie 'Atlas'
Shailene Woodley shares her social media do’s and don’ts: Photos

Shailene Woodley shares her social media do’s and don’ts: Photos
Shakira tried to get back with Gerard Pique after finding out about Clara affair: Report

Shakira tried to get back with Gerard Pique after finding out about Clara affair: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez unveils new forearm tattoo

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez unveils new forearm tattoo
Jennifer Lopez accused of firing dancers based on zodiac signs: ‘Hearsay but true’

Jennifer Lopez accused of firing dancers based on zodiac signs: ‘Hearsay but true’
Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be called by their royal titles anymore

Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be called by their royal titles anymore

Latest

view all