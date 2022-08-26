Olivia Wilde’s criticism towards Florence Pugh exposed by Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf seems to have exposed Olivia Wilde’s apparent criticism towards Florence Pugh

Shia LaBeouf seems to have exposed Olivia Wilde’s apparent criticism towards her Don’t Worry Darling lead actress Florence Pugh in a new call-out email.

LaBeouf’s expose came as he clarified that he was not ‘fired’ from Wilde’s upcoming directorial but instead quit the film after alleged differences with fellow actors.

The actor shared a video from Wilde with Variety as proof of their correspondence, in which Wilde is heard saying: “I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out.”

She then said: “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us.”

“If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?” Wilde went on to ask LaBeouf in the clip.

LaBeouf’s email to Variety comes as Wilde promotes Don’t Worry Darling with stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.