Saturday Aug 27 2022
Amber Heard has 'blackmail' footage over Elon Musk, filmed them at 'cuddle parties'

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Amber Heard seemingly has dirt on ex-lover Elon Musk, coercing him to keep mum on her 'dark past.' 

In a fresh attack, commentator Andy Signore has declared to expose Johnny Depp's ex-wife on his YouTube channel, branding her the 'blackmail queen'. 

Citing a document from journalist Jessica Krauss, who also goes by the handle of 'house inhabit' on social media, Mr Signore revealed Heard's friendship with Elon dates back to their 'cuddle parties'.

"Elon Musk is indebted to her, a regular at these parties would tell me on the phone. It is not surprising to anyone who knows her, Amber was always filming him.

Elsewhere, Mr Signor also revealed Heard used to help Elon's tech friends in finding struggling actresses to have a quality time.

He further read: "She had a method, she had it down. She would get Elon really f[expletive]cked up so incriminating events could transpire and then film it all.

"There is no doubt that Amber had so much stuff on Elon's friends. I saw her take photos at these parties, people in power that have families and corporations charities etc that would get in serious trouble.

"She is the blackmail Queen," he read from the document.

