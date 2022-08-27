 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez net worth disclosed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez net worth disclosed
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez net worth disclosed

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez’s net worth and salary have been disclosed nearly three months after she helped the actor win defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard.

Camille was also promoted from associate to partner by her law firm Brown Rudnick less than a week after she helped Johnny secure a $15 million jury verdict.

The attorney from San Francisco, California turned an internet sensation when she represented the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Now, the net worth of Camille for 2022 has been disclosed.

According to a report, the attorney has a net worth of $2 million as of 2022. She earns $250,000 annually.

The main source of her income is her job as attorney. She had been associated with the high-profile law firm that provided its services to Depp in Amber Heard case.

More From Entertainment:

‘Charming guy’ Pete Davidson won’t have difficulty finding romance: ‘Hit with the ladies’

‘Charming guy’ Pete Davidson won’t have difficulty finding romance: ‘Hit with the ladies’
Kate Middleton wants to end ‘bad blood’ but ‘upset’ Meghan refused to meet

Kate Middleton wants to end ‘bad blood’ but ‘upset’ Meghan refused to meet
Prince Harry, William branded 'David and Goliath': ‘Rebels!’

Prince Harry, William branded 'David and Goliath': ‘Rebels!’
‘Best day ever!’: Britney Spears reacts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ reaching no. 1 in 40 countries

‘Best day ever!’: Britney Spears reacts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ reaching no. 1 in 40 countries
BLACKPINK rules Billboard’s 'Hot Trending' chart with mega hit ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK rules Billboard’s 'Hot Trending' chart with mega hit ‘Pink Venom’
Jennifer Lopez showers love on Ben Affleck with new song at Georgia reception

Jennifer Lopez showers love on Ben Affleck with new song at Georgia reception
Prince William’s fury over Prince Harry ‘at its last leg’: report

Prince William’s fury over Prince Harry ‘at its last leg’: report
‘Queen is officially back!’: Paris Hilton reacts to Britney Spears' song

‘Queen is officially back!’: Paris Hilton reacts to Britney Spears' song
Amber Heard has 'blackmail' footage over Elon Musk, filmed them at 'cuddle parties'

Amber Heard has 'blackmail' footage over Elon Musk, filmed them at 'cuddle parties'
‘El Condor Pasa’ composer Jorge Milchberg dies aged 93

‘El Condor Pasa’ composer Jorge Milchberg dies aged 93

Latest

view all