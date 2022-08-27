 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William snub Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William have reportedly rejected Prince Harry’s request for visit in September as he is set to return to UK with his wife Meghan Markle.

The International Business Times, quoting the New Idea, reported that Lilibet and Archie’s father urged his grandmother’s staff to include him in the Queen’s hectic schedule during his visit to Britain, however, his request was rejected.

The palace aides reportedly told Prince Harry that Queen’s diary is fully booked.

The report further said Meghan’s sweetheart made a similar request to his estranged brother Prince William, however, he received the same response from the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William has reportedly jam-packed month with his own stuff as Harry and Meghan are set to return to British soil in September, therefore, royal brothers reunion is unlikely.

