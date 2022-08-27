 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report
Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are reportedly seeing each other as the couple’s rumoured to have gone on “secret dates.”

The reports come after the Top Gun: Maverick star recently joined Friends’ alum on her television series The Morning Show for its third season.

An anonymous source told Woman’s Day as per Marca Magazine that after Hamm was cast for the drama, Aniston and he were totally smitten with one another.

As per the insider, Aniston and Hamm have gone on “secret dates” while adding that “there’s no doubt that Jon is completely captivated by Jen.”

The We're the Millers star has always had a thing for Hamm but they both were in serious relationships whenever they got together, claims the source.

“They’ve crossed paths before, but she’s always had a husband by her side. Not this time!” the source shared.

The last time that Aniston was in a serious relationship was with Justin Theroux, with whom she tied the knot in 2015 and got divorced in 2018.

As for Hamm, he has been dating Anna Osceola since 2015 and the duo made their relationship official at an afterparty for the 94th Academy Awards this March.

There may not be any truth to the rumours as neither Aniston nor Hamm were photographed together nor have they confirmed the speculations. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’

Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’
Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more
Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markel's next plan revealed

Meghan Markel's next plan revealed
Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation

Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation
Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen

Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen
Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how

Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how
Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast

Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast
‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’

‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’
Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit

Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit
‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘revolt’: report

‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘revolt’: report

Latest

view all