Netflix's upcoming movie trailer 'Broad Peak' gets official drop: Release date, cast

Sunday Aug 28, 2022
The upcoming Netflix movie Broad Peak has finally unveiled its first official trailer that is slated to release on September 14, 2022.
Broad Peak is a Polish Netflix production film, directed by filmmaker Leszek Dawid.
The movie portrays an intense story about the adventurous challenges of mountain climbing.
Ireneusz Czop
Maja Ostaszewska
Dawid Ogrodnik
Marcin Czarnik
Lukasz Simlat
The thriller is based on a series of true events that happened to mountaineer Maciej Berbeka, of the 'Ice Warrior' group.
For those unversed, Maciej once attempted to reach the top of one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, but one hard decision turned his life around forever.