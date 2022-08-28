 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's upcoming movie trailer 'Broad Peak' gets official drop: Release date, cast

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Netflixs upcoming Broad Peak movie trailer gets official drops: Release date, cast
Netflix's upcoming 'Broad Peak' movie trailer gets official drops: Release date, cast

The upcoming Netflix movie Broad Peak has finally unveiled its first official trailer that is slated to release on September 14, 2022.

Broad Peak is a Polish Netflix production film, directed by filmmaker Leszek Dawid.

The movie portrays an intense story about the adventurous challenges of mountain climbing.


Cast:

Ireneusz Czop

Maja Ostaszewska

Dawid Ogrodnik

Marcin Czarnik

Lukasz Simlat


The thriller is based on a series of true events that happened to mountaineer Maciej Berbeka, of the 'Ice Warrior' group.

For those unversed, Maciej once attempted to reach the top of one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, but one hard decision turned his life around forever.

Check out the trailer:


More From Entertainment:

Princess Anne’s leaked ‘love letters’ are ‘too hot to handle’: Details

Princess Anne’s leaked ‘love letters’ are ‘too hot to handle’: Details
Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room

Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room
Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast
Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall

Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall
Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon

Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix
Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee
Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked
'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'

'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'
Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'

Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'
Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'

Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'

Latest

view all