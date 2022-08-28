Netflix's upcoming movie trailer 'Broad Peak' gets official drop: Release date, cast

Netflix's upcoming 'Broad Peak' movie trailer gets official drops: Release date, cast

The upcoming Netflix movie Broad Peak has finally unveiled its first official trailer that is slated to release on September 14, 2022.

Broad Peak is a Polish Netflix production film, directed by filmmaker Leszek Dawid.

The movie portrays an intense story about the adventurous challenges of mountain climbing.





Cast:

Ireneusz Czop

Maja Ostaszewska

Dawid Ogrodnik

Marcin Czarnik

Lukasz Simlat





The thriller is based on a series of true events that happened to mountaineer Maciej Berbeka, of the 'Ice Warrior' group.

For those unversed, Maciej once attempted to reach the top of one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, but one hard decision turned his life around forever.

Check out the trailer:



