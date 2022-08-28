 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan Markle remain popular on Instagram two years after abandoning royal account

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Harry and Meghan Markle remain popular on Instagram two years after abandoning royal account

It's been more than two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said good bye to their followers on their official "Sussex Royal" Instagram account, but their page hasn't seen any significant fall in the number of followers.

The couple shared their last post in March 2020 to let their followers know that they will not be using their royal Instagram account.

Since their departure from the royal family, the couple has connected with their fans through their website where they make announcements regarding their activities.

The royal account that they abandoned two years ago still has more than 9 million followers and it includes the celebrities like Gennifer Garner, Kris Jenner and many other.

On the other hand Prince William and Kate Middleton have been posting their pictures and videos of every engagement they undertake.

A look at their page suggests that they have amassed 13.9 million followers on Instagram. 

They hit 13 million followers a few days after Prince George's eight birthday. The prince recently celebrated his ninth birthday but his parents have yet to reach 14 million mark.



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend releases trailer for new Netflix movie

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend releases trailer for new Netflix movie

Unknown Briton buys Princess Diana's car in auction

Unknown Briton buys Princess Diana's car in auction

Three injured after rumors of gunfire interrupt Wiz Khalifa concert

Three injured after rumors of gunfire interrupt Wiz Khalifa concert

Prince Harry inviting Meghan Markle wrath by delaying his memoir?

Prince Harry inviting Meghan Markle wrath by delaying his memoir?
John Cena amazes fans as he flaunts his musclebound arms on the set of Fast And Furious sequel

John Cena amazes fans as he flaunts his musclebound arms on the set of Fast And Furious sequel
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan urges artists to hold fundraisers for flood victims in Pakistan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan urges artists to hold fundraisers for flood victims in Pakistan
Meghan Markle angers South Africans

Meghan Markle angers South Africans
Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report

Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report
Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report
Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’

Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’
Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more
Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie

Latest

view all