Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle has been accused of exacting ‘revenge’ on the Royal Family through her Spotify podcast Archetypes, during which she discussed ‘ambition’ with guest Serena Williams.

The criticism came from royal commentator Dr. Todd Grande who, on his YouTube channel, claimed that the theme for Meghan’s podcast seemed to be ‘getting revenge’ from the British royal family amid claims of a feud between the Sussexes and the royals, reported Express UK.

As per Grande: “The theme of this podcast was Meghan getting revenge against the Royal Family and anyone who criticised her.”

“The ambition topic was not chosen at random, rather it was selected by Meghan deliberately in order for her to even the score. All the various criticisms that have been thrown Meghan's way have activated her vindictiveness,” he added.

Archetypes comes as part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s deals with Spotify and Netflix.