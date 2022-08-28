Netflix: drops upcoming series 'Ivy & Bean' release date, trailer cast and more

Sunday Aug 28, 2022
Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers with new and amazing movies and shows in September, and one of them is Ivy & Bean, which is all set to release on September 2, 2022.
The family-friendly kid series is directed by Elissa Down and written by Kathy Waugh.
For those unversed, this series is composed on the New York Times bestselling book series, of the same name, by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall.
The series Ivy and Bean is based on the story of two girls who never expected to be friends.
However, Ivy is quiet, sensible and observant, while Bean is a playful, adventurous and fearless kid.
The trailer shows how the duo soon discovered that 'sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites' can be the best of friends too.