Netflix: drops upcoming series 'Ivy & Bean' release date, trailer cast and more

Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers with new and amazing movies and shows in September, and one of them is Ivy & Bean, which is all set to release on September 2, 2022.



The family-friendly kid series is directed by Elissa Down and written by Kathy Waugh.

For those unversed, this series is composed on the New York Times bestselling book series, of the same name, by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall.





CAST:

Sasha Pieterse

Jane Lynch

Nia Vardalos

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Keslee Blalock

Madison Skye Validum

Jesse Gervasi

Autumn Thom

Lidya Jewett

Claire Smid





The series Ivy and Bean is based on the story of two girls who never expected to be friends.

However, Ivy is quiet, sensible and observant, while Bean is a playful, adventurous and fearless kid.

The trailer shows how the duo soon discovered that 'sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites' can be the best of friends too.

Check out the Trailer Below:







