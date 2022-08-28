 
Sarah Hyland wedding: Vanessa Hudgens congratulates ‘goddess bride’ in sweet post

Vanessa Hudgens penned a heartfelt note for Sarah Hyland after her wedding to Wells Adams.

The High School Musical star turned to Instagram to share a slew of adorable photos from her friend Sarah's big day.

"sarahhyland you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride," Hudgens wrote in her Instagram caption. 

"Words can't express how happy I am for you. I am so proud to be your friend and bridesmaid. I'll love you forever. Congratulations to sealing the deal with the love of your life @wellsadams  what a man. What a wedding. What a life."

Hyland responded to her friend's post, saying "I love and appreciate you more than you know" with a string of heart-eye emojis.


