 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Emma Watson looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Brandon Green

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Emma Watson looked happier than ever in recent snaps with new beau Brandon Green.

For a scenic day in Venice recently the Harry Potter film series actress, 32, and the 29-year-old-son of controversial tycoon Sir Philip Green, looked close as they enjoyed the scenic sights in Italy.

Emma wore a cream and pink floral summer dress with a thigh-split, paired with leather boots and black socks.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Brandon wore a navy tee, blue trousers, and trainers as he toted two bags.

Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London. 


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha

Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha
Nicola Peltz makes a stunning appearance with husband Brooklyn Beckham in L.A

Nicola Peltz makes a stunning appearance with husband Brooklyn Beckham in L.A
Kim Kardashian accentuates her hourglass figure in chic skintight black gown

Kim Kardashian accentuates her hourglass figure in chic skintight black gown
Amber Heard accused of deceiving Johnny Depp for Elon Musk

Amber Heard accused of deceiving Johnny Depp for Elon Musk
Sarah Hyland wedding: Vanessa Hudgens congratulates ‘goddess bride’ in sweet post

Sarah Hyland wedding: Vanessa Hudgens congratulates ‘goddess bride’ in sweet post
Meghan Markle's pal Serena Williams to play with Venus Williams last ever tournament

Meghan Markle's pal Serena Williams to play with Venus Williams last ever tournament
Kourtney Kardashian faces criticism for daughter Penelope's makeup tutorial

Kourtney Kardashian faces criticism for daughter Penelope's makeup tutorial
In pictures: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fun-filled getaway to Budapest

In pictures: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fun-filled getaway to Budapest
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dish out major couple goals as newlyweds enjoy loved-up outing in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dish out major couple goals as newlyweds enjoy loved-up outing in Italy
Princess Diana's heartbreaking moment: When Harry's mom heard Charles' love vows to Camilla

Princess Diana's heartbreaking moment: When Harry's mom heard Charles' love vows to Camilla
Kate Middleton emerged successful as she never emulated Princess Diana, experts

Kate Middleton emerged successful as she never emulated Princess Diana, experts
‘Primadonnas’ Meghan Markle, Harry ‘shouldn’t bank’ on UK love

‘Primadonnas’ Meghan Markle, Harry ‘shouldn’t bank’ on UK love

Latest

view all