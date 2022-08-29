Johnny Depp's lawyer reacts to his VMAs appearance

Johnny Depp's former lawyer Adam Waldman was prominent among those who reacted to the video of the actor's surprise appearance at the MTV's Music Video Awards.

Waldman is a well-known lawyer in America, who also works lobbyist. He has represented Depp previously during his divorce proceedings. He was later removed from Depp's legal team after a judge found out that he was leaking private information.



The lawyer is one of the few people who Depp is following on Instagram. Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who helped won defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, is not among the people who Depp follows on Instagram.

According to reprots, Vasquez does not use Instagram.