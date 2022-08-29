 
Prince Charles attends church service amid Barlmoral break with Queen

Prince Charles attends church service amid Barlmoral break with Queen

Prince Charles was recently papped attending a Sunday church service during his break in Balmoral with the Queen.

The 73-year-old prince was accompanied by his youngest brother Prince Edward and daughter Lady Louise Windsor to a church in the Aberdeenshire village.

As per the reports of several news portals, Queen Elizabeth is not thought to have attended the service,

The royal’s appearance at the church came a day after it was reported that the heir to the throne has been paying regular visits to the 96-year-old monarch.

According to Majesty Magazine’s Ingrid Andrew, “It's highly unusual for Prince Charles to make these kinds of impromptu visits to see his mother.”

“Everyone thinks they normally see each other all the time, but they don't. They often blame it on the geography because everyone is scattered all around the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom will reportedly be undergoing historic change as the monarch appoints a new Prime Minister (PM) next month.

According to The Sun, an insider has spilt the beans that Her Majesty could appoint a new (PM) at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace for the first time in history.

