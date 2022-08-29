Priyanka Chopra’s friend lauds actress ‘true hospitality’: Photos

Priyanka Chopra is known for her hospitality, which is why, she is seen throwing lavish parties and small get-togethers for her friends and family at her Los Angeles residence.



This time, however, the Sky is Pink star’s friend and content creator Sarah Shareef was invited as a guest to the actress sprawling mansion in LA.

At this place, Chopra has been living since 2018 with her husband Nick Jonas and new-born baby Malti Marie.

On Sunday, Shareef turned to Instagram and posted photos of her and Quantico actress, looking cheerful.

In the photos, Chopra’s friend also gave a sneak peek of the actress’ lavish living room. It includes a huge painting along with white aesthetics all around and even a white photo frame of the actress as well as her musician hubby was placed on the glass table.

Captioning the post, Shareef was all praise for Chopra’s hospitality, writing, “True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests. Thankyou @priyankachopra for hosting a wonderful brunch at your home & the trip is all the more memorable because of it.”



Interestingly, the Bajirao Mastani actress could be seen wearing a white top under an orange shirt, blue denims.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has couple of projects in the pipeline including Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things and Bollywood movie, Jee Le Zaraa.