 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra’s friend lauds actress ‘true hospitality’: Photos

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Priyanka Chopra’s friend lauds actress ‘true hospitality’: Photos
Priyanka Chopra’s friend lauds actress ‘true hospitality’: Photos

Priyanka Chopra is known for her hospitality, which is why, she is seen throwing lavish parties and small get-togethers for her friends and family at her Los Angeles residence.

This time, however, the Sky is Pink star’s friend and content creator Sarah Shareef was invited as a guest to the actress sprawling mansion in LA. 

At this place, Chopra has been living since 2018 with her husband Nick Jonas and new-born baby Malti Marie.

On Sunday, Shareef turned to Instagram and posted photos of her and Quantico actress, looking cheerful.

In the photos, Chopra’s friend also gave a sneak peek of the actress’ lavish living room. It includes a huge painting along with white aesthetics all around and even a white photo frame of the actress as well as her musician hubby was placed on the glass table.

Captioning the post, Shareef was all praise for Chopra’s hospitality, writing, “True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests. Thankyou @priyankachopra for hosting a wonderful brunch at your home & the trip is all the more memorable because of it.”

Interestingly, the Bajirao Mastani actress could be seen wearing a white top under an orange shirt, blue denims.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has couple of projects in the pipeline including Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things and Bollywood movie, Jee Le Zaraa.

More From Entertainment:

‘Lonely’ Prince Harry’s pals ‘refuse to back Oprah’ claims: report

‘Lonely’ Prince Harry’s pals ‘refuse to back Oprah’ claims: report
Princess Diana would be ‘absolutely distraught’ over Harry and William’s tensions

Princess Diana would be ‘absolutely distraught’ over Harry and William’s tensions
How Prince William fell in love with Kate Middleton?

How Prince William fell in love with Kate Middleton?
Khloe Kardashian leaves fans shocked with her drastic weight loss journey

Khloe Kardashian leaves fans shocked with her drastic weight loss journey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘embroiled in fights’ over public image

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘embroiled in fights’ over public image
Prince Charles attends church service amid Balmoral break with Queen

Prince Charles attends church service amid Balmoral break with Queen
Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam

Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam
Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school

Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school
Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio

Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family
Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’

Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’
Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship

Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship

Latest

view all