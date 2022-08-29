Amber Heard's ex-lover Elon Musk shares his thoughts on more children

The planet's riches man Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, has repeatedly warned that low birth rates posed a "danger" to civilization.



The billionaire tech entrepreneur on Monday said the world needs to "make more babies". In his address, ahead of an energy conference in Norway, Musk also urged the world to keep digging for oil.

The business tycoon warned that low birth rates posed a "danger" to civilization, adding that the world is facing a "baby crisis".



Musk has been married three times — once to Justine Wilson, his first wife, and twice to Talulah Riley. He has also been romantically involved with a string of celebrities, including Amber Heard and the musician Grimes.

When the Johnny Depp case was on, there were rumours and speculations that the Tesla CEO might be the biological father of Amber Heard's daughter.

The founder of American electric car manufacturer Tesla and SpaceX, said the birth rate was "one of my favourite... things to be concerned about. We don´t want the population to drop so low that we´ll just eventually die. At least make enough babies to sustain the population," he added.

He continued: "They say civilization might die with a bang or with a whimper, but if we don´t have enough kids, then we will die with a whimper in adult diapers. And that will be depressing."



Elon musk said: "I think realistically we do need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization would crumble," adding that "some additional exploration is warranted at this time".