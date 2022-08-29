Netflix drops trailer for upcoming K-drama 'Little Women': release date and more

Monday Aug 29, 2022
Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming Korean series Little Women on August 29, 2022. The series will premiere on September 3, 2022.
The series is a loose adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women. It will stream on Netflix in selected countries as it airs on the South Korean cable network tvN.
The story follows three sisters, the elder sister is looking for financial security, the middle one is pursuing a career in news reporting while the youngest one is determined to pursue a career in art, and money gets in the way of all their goals.
All three of them are stricken by poverty until they get tangled up in a conspiracy against a wealthy family.