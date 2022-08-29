 
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming K-drama 'Little Women': release date and more

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming Korean series Little Women on August 29, 2022. The series will premiere on September 3, 2022.

The series is a loose adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women. It will stream on Netflix in selected countries as it airs on the South Korean cable network tvN.


Story:

The story follows three sisters, the elder sister is looking for financial security, the middle one is pursuing a career in news reporting while the youngest one is determined to pursue a career in art, and money gets in the way of all their goals.

All three of them are stricken by poverty until they get tangled up in a conspiracy against a wealthy family.


Cast:

  • Kim Go-eun
  • Nam Ji-hyun
  • Park Ji-hu
  • Wi Ha-joon


Production team:

  • Director: Kim Hee-won
  • Writers: Jung Seo Kyung
  • Producer: Studio Dragon


Trailer:



