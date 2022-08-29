Johnny Depp’s Moon Man appearance at VMAs sparks reactions on internet

Hollywood star Johnny Depp made his first public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards after winning the highly public defamation trial between him and ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star surprised the viewers with his strange pre-recorded Moon Man appearances on the stage, with his face being projected onto a floating VMAs’ Moon Person statuette.

“I needed the work,” he jokingly said in one such appearance, while in another he commented that he was available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything”.

“Oh, I’m also a dentist,” he added.

The Edward Scissorhands actor’s unusual appearance has sparked a debate on the internet. While thousands of viewers watched his performance, many questioned exactly what he had to do with the VMAs.

"He doesn’t deserve a free pass just because he’s Johnny Depp," wrote one internet user. "The VMAs has pretty much always had some edgy attention grabbing stunt to keep their feigning relevancy but this Johnny Depp thing is truly disgusting!" echoed another.

“I can’t stop laughing, this is what his fans called “johnny depp’s big comeback,” quipped one social media user.

“these little johnny depp bits are so awkward, uncomfortable, and unnecessary oh my god #vmas,” wrote another.