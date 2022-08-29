 
Monday Aug 29 2022
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t understand’ Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Prince Harry is reportedly on the fence about his wife Meghan Markle’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, after she managed to attract negative press after just the launch episode.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spilled the beans about Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan’s first podcast episode in a chat with Woman’s Day, saying: “Harry must know there's a good chance they'll be left red-faced, here.”

“He doesn't understand why she'd be so willing to leave herself, him and their kids so open to public pile-ons If Harry had his way, he'd prefer the kids weren't a part of this podcast,” another insider revealed.

“Harry's worried about how it will all pan out given they've had some humiliating fails since they struck out on their own, and there are fears among their team that this could be another one,” the outlet was also told.

Meghan launched her Spotify podcast last week, with the first episode featuring Serena Williams as a guest. The episode has attracted much criticism, with experts slamming Meghan for her comments.


