Meghan Markle left Queen ‘frustrated’ with her ‘false narrative’

Meghan Markle’s claims about the royal ‘stifling’ her reportedly left the Queen and others ‘frustrated.’

In the first episode of her podcast Archetypes on Wednesday, Meghan took a veiled swipe at the royal protocols.

Spilling the beans on the Palace’s reaction to the Spotify podcast, an insider told New Idea: “The Queen and her family are, rightly, very frustrated by this narrative that the family stifled Meghan as a woman.”

"Nothing could be further from the truth. She was welcomed warmly and given all the support in the world before she decided she didn't want it any more,” the source continued.

According to the source, the 96-year-old wants the Suits alum to “just stop with the false narrative.”

"The Queen finds the whole thing tiresome, and if Meghan and Harry visit with her when they're in the UK in a couple of weeks, you can bet she'll sit them down for a good talking to,” the source added.