Monday Aug 29 2022
Prince Harry’s own decision to ‘lose' father Charles amid rift, claims Meghan Markle

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has said in a recent interview that the Duke of Sussex once told her that he had ‘lost his father’ to 2020’s Megxit.

The bombshell revelation came from Meghan in a new interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut to promote her new Spotify podcast Archetypes.

The interviewer reportedly asked Meghan about her relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle Jr. to which the Duchess of Sussex replied: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’”

“It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she added.

The exclusive interview contains more such explosive revelations from Meghan, who seems to be on a mission to divulge as much about her time in the royal family as possible.


