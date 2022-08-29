Dua Lipa nails street style: see pics

British singer Dua Lipa looked absolutely stunning as she effortlessly nailed street style on Sunday.

The New Rules singer was papped at Ibiza airport as she attended the wedding of French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus in France.



Rocking a red striped miniskirt and crop top, Dua left millions of fans in awe of her gorgeous looks.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Dua, looked classy as she walked down the streets in a pair of purple platform sandals.

Framing her face with a pair of sunglasses, she accessorised with silver hoop earrings and wore her raven tresses in a ponytail while kicking off her holiday.

The wedding comes more than a year after the pair officially married in June 2021 - but they finally celebrated their union surrounded by their loved ones.



