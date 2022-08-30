 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana death involved 'fantasy' car collision: 'Door remains open'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Princess Diana death triggered a lot of conspiracy theories, some of which are unresolved till date.

While some believed it to be a murder, others conjectured Diana's last day came as a mere accident.

Official investigator Eric Gigou, of the Brigade Criminelle from France, however, tells Channel 4 documentary that all these theories are “far-fetched", except for one, that deeply disturbs him till date.

He said: “The Brigade Criminelle is a special unit charged with handling complex cases. 

“We’re not going to lower ourselves to dismantling conspiracy theories each more far-fetched than the other.

“All to satisfy the rather misplaced curiosity of a certain part of the public.”

But, Mr Gigou added: “In my mind, the only door that remains open is the testimony of the driver of the Fiat Uno.”

Fabrice Cuvillier, also of the Brigade Criminelle, added: “This Fiat Uno exists, that’s for sure. It’s not a hallucination. It’s not some fantasy.

“It’s not something we threw out to create a diversion. It exits.

“We didn’t find this Fiat. But it would be dishonest of me to look you in the eye and say: ‘We didn’t let the Fiat slip through.’

“I don’t think so, but I’m not 100 percent sure.”

Brigade Criminelle chief Martine Monteil said she has “always been frustrated by this Fiat Uno because I like a well-finished business.

“It’s out there for sure. Unfortunately, we don’t have it. But you know, the driver of the Fiat Uno, he’s not the real culprit.

“He’s driving along quietly and then a Mercedes arrives at high speed and bumps into him. 

She concluded: “The responsibility remains with the Mercedes.”

More From Entertainment:

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan
Meghan Markle told to ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell

Meghan Markle told to ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell
Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’

Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’
Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word
Former NU'EST member Baekho to drop first-ever solo album next month

Former NU'EST member Baekho to drop first-ever solo album next month
Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals

Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon
Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Kim Kardashian turns into Barbie, dons mini pink camo dress in new snaps

Kim Kardashian turns into Barbie, dons mini pink camo dress in new snaps
Britney Spears, Elton John planning ‘huge production’ for ‘Hold Me Closer’ video

Britney Spears, Elton John planning ‘huge production’ for ‘Hold Me Closer’ video
Ukrainian ballet dancers twirl on US stage

Ukrainian ballet dancers twirl on US stage
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk haven’t reconciled: ‘They are co-parenting’

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk haven’t reconciled: ‘They are co-parenting’

Latest

view all