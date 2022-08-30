Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and hubby Ben Affleck have returned to Los Angeles from their romantic five-day honeymoon in Italy following their grand Georgia wedding.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the newlyweds could be seen getting off their private jet at the airport and putting their travel bags into a black SUV.

The Marry Me actor and Argo star colour-cordinated their outfits for the day as they both donned beige and grey ensembles.

JLo looked chic in a sweat suit with her honey blonde hair left open while Affleck wore a beige sweater with matching sweater and gray sweatpants.

The lovebirds looked fresh as they returned from their getaway in Milan and Lake Como donning matching aviator sunglasses and white sneakers.

Lopez and Affleck are currently renting James Packer's $60M Beverly Hills mansion as JLo’s Bel-Air estate is being remodeled, according to TMZ.

The pair tied the knot in July this year in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony and later threw a lavish three-day bash for their friends and family at Affleck’s estate in Georgia.



