Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young starrer romance drama 'The Law Cafe' trailer out now

Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young's love-hate relationship series 'The Law Cafe' trailer out now

KBS' upcoming romantic series The Law Cafe has unveiled its first official trailer.

The upcoming K-drama is based on the web novel Love According to Law written by No Seung-ah.



Lee plays the role of a former lawyer in the series who becomes a landlord name Kim Jeong Ho, while the character of Kim Yu Ri transforms into the eccentric lawyer who opens a cafe in his building played by Lee Se Young.

The series will be streaming on September 5 on KBS in South Korea and will also be made available on Viu.



The two lead stars are sharing screenspace for a second time after fantasy series A Korean Odyssey, which arrived from 2017 to 2018.