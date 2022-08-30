 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty

Meghan Markle has been garnering praises for her classy yet elegant look as the Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of New York magazine’s The Cut.

The series of gorgeous photographs were unveiled on Monday and soon after it the interview was published, the postcard-worthy pictures have gone viral on social media.

The 41-year-old mum-of-two left her admirers stunned as she slipped into two stunning looks as she posed at Montecito.

One of the adorable clicks shows the Suits alum posing barefoot on a wooden chair inside her garden as she steals the breath away in a black gown.

Moreover, Meghan looked elegant in a white pantsuit in the second photo and rocked a printed strapless midi dress in another photo.

Meanwhile, the bombshell interview has neem creating a massive buzz as the Duchess weighed in on her return to Instagram as well as forgiving the Royal Family.

"Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back...on Instagram," she said in the interview. "It was a big adjustment - a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life," she added.

