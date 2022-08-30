Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle’s close friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has seemingly clarified the alleged comments of the Duchess of Sussex that “Prince Harry ‘lost’ his father, Prince Charles” in her recent interview.



The Finding Freedom author took to Twitter and shared the text from her interview which reads: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Omid Scobie clarifies, “There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview. I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan's loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn't want Harry to lose his.”

According to Page Six, in her interview with The Cut, Meghan brought up her husband’s strained relationship with his dad when asked about her falling out with her own father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess said Prince Harry “lost” his father, Prince Charles, following his exit from the royal family.