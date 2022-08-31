 
Meghan Markle finds diary she was writing before stepping down from royal duties

Meghan Markle's claim that she found a diary she was writing before her departure from the UK has left royal experts and fans worrying.

According to Daily Mail, the Duchess revealed she was writing a daily journal before her and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals.

The publications said that her interview has raised fears that she may publish a book with 'more bombshell revelations'.

"You go back and you open drawers and you're like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there," she said.

Daily Mail reported, "This has led to fears that the discovery of the diary, at her and Prince Harry's official UK residence, when they were last in the UK in June for the Jubilee celebrations, will 'trigger warning signals' for the royal family."

