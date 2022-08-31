Khloe Kardashian admits 'super scary' parenting is a 'serious job'

Khloe Kardashian is opening about the privilegdes and responsbilities of being a mother.

The 37-year-old, who mothers two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, reveals the 'scary' parts of bringing up 'little people.

Speaking to Elle in a recent interview, the Kardashian sister said: "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

The Good American founder added, "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting].

"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."

Khloe iterated: "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young," the proud mom said.



Khloe welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate this year. The diva earlier welcomed daughter True Thompson in 2018.