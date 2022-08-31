 
When Princess Diana confronted Camilla over Charles affair: 'Don't treat me like an idiot'

Princess Diana mustered up the courage to confront Camilla Parker over her extramarital affair with husband Princess Charles.

The Princess of Wales found an opportunity to corner Camilla at a 1989 party and speak to her about her romance with the future King.

Royal biographer, Andrew Morton in his book Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words shared how Diana asked for a 'quick minute' from Camilla before confrontation.

"I’m sorry I’m in the way - I obviously am in the way and it must be hell for both of you, but I do know what is going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot," she told her, in extracts of the book being serialised by the Daily Mail.

"I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that," she added.

Camilla, as per Mr Morton, responded: "You’ve got everything you ever wanted - you’ve got all the men in the world falling in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children. What more could you want?"

Diana simply replied that all she wanted her husband.

