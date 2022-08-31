 
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Prince William warned against letting Meghan Markle 'run lose'

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Prince William has been urged by royal experts to ‘get on a plane’ to California and ‘set Prince Harry straight’.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton made this claim in a new piece for Mail Online.

It read, “That’s why Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should board a plane to California.”

“I know there’s a million reasons why such an idea would be dismissed as preposterous and impossible, especially given the chance of getting through to Harry seems close to nil – he’s co-pilot of this kamikaze mission, after all.”

Before concluding he also added that senior royals “would have tried everything, on behalf of the Queen, the institution she has worked her life to protect and the country she loves.”

