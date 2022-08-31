Meghan Markle blasted for ‘publicizing’ Prince Harry’s ‘deeply intimate’

Experts have accused Meghan Markle of making Prince Harry’s deeply private revelations about family relations, public.

Royal journalist Andrew Pierce issued this revelation in his interview with GB News.

he started the admission by pointing out ‘shockingly intimate' detail Meghan let slip about Prince Harry’s emotions.

The expert started by saying, “The thing I think is most shocking is she says that Harry told her he thinks he has lost his father too, the way that she has lost hers.”

“If he did tell her that, why is she revealing that to a New York magazine? Isn’t that incredibly private?”

“This is a woman who says her privacy is constantly invaded by my newspaper and other newspapers, revealing something that Harry had told her in confidence.”

“They then had to put a statement out, getting it clarified a few hours later by that chap who wrote the book all about them.”