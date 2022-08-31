Social media is a gift for online bullying, claims JK Rowling

JK Rowling has recently described social media a “gift” for internet trolls.



According to Independent, the Harry Porter author faced backlash after making comments about trans women and even showing support to the controversial novelist.

The writer admitted that the websites can be “a lot of fun”, but added they can help people “who want to behave in a malign way”.

While speaking up against the online bullying on Virgin Radio UK, the novelist stated that social media can be fun, however, these website help people who want to act in damaging way.

“Social media can be a lot of fun for those who want to harass her.”

She explained, “I like the pub argument aspect of it, that can be a fun thing to do.”

However, Rowling added, “Social media is a gift for people who want to behave in a malign way.”

For the unversed, the novelist’s house was attacked by pro-trans protesters last year after her home address was posted by online trolls.

“I try to behave online as I would like others to behave. I've never threatened anyone obviously, and I certainly wouldn't want anyone to go to their houses or anything like that,” said the writer.