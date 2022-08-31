Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with son Samuel after returning from second honeymoon

Ben Affleck was a doting dad on Tuesday as he spent time with his and ex-Jennifer Garner's son Samuel.

The Argo star kept a watchful eye on his youngster as he carried a large grey tote while out in LA.

It comes as Ben recently returned from his second honeymoon with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

Ben looked dapper in a navy blue button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows.

Meanwhile, the little boy looked comfortable in sweatpants, a graphic print t-shirt, and slip-on black and white sneakers.

Affleck was spotted driving around the City of Angels in a black Tesla and made a food stop after dropping off his son.

It's been back-to-work for Jen and Ben, who tied the knot a second time in Georgia earlier this month.

Lopez and Affleck first tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in July and later threw a lavish three-day wedding bash in Georgia for their friends and family.



