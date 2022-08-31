 
Michael Jackson's estate scores a legal victory against Jeffre Phillips

Michael Jackson's estate won a legal battle against Jeffre Phillips on Tuesday.

A judge has issued a preliminary injunction forbidding Jeffre from selling any items he took from Jackson's home in 2009, court documents obtained by TMZ reveal.

Phillips, who is the former fiancé of Michael's sister La Toya Jackson, 66, has been accused by the late singer's estate of stealing items from Jackson's home shortly after his death on June 25, 2009, at age 50.

The estate has accused Phillips of rummaging through Jackson's Carolwood estate in the commotion following his shocking death, which was allegedly aided by his connection to La Toya.

According to the estate, Phillips was able to steal multiple personal and intimate items while staying at the home for nine days.

Film producer Jeffre Phillips, right, the former fiancé of La Toya Jackson, left, was accused of stealing personal items over a nine-day stretch at his Carolwood mansion after his death; seen in 2014
Among the items he's accused of taking without permission are Jackson's iPhone, his California driver's license, hand-written notes from the Thriller singer, and even prescription pill bottles.

Jackson's death was caused by an overdose of propofol, a medication that is traditionally used as part of general anesthesia.

Other items allegedly stolen included some of Jackson's clothing.

'In extremely appalling and inhumane act, Phillips even stole the pajamas Jackson was wearing in the final hours of his life,' the lawyers claimed in filings from June.

The accusations filed against Phillips came the day before the 13th anniversary of Jackson's death on June 25.


