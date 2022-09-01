Former GFRIEND member Kim So Jung set to part ways with IOK Company: Details

Former GFRIEND member Kim So Jung is saying goodbye to her agency, IOK Company.



On September 01, Soompi reported that the actress didn’t renew her contract with the agency and parted ways from IOK Company.

In an official statement, SALT Entertainment stated “It is true that our exclusive contract with Kim So Jung has ended.”

Kim So Jung signed a contract as an actor with IOK Company after leaving the music industry.

She co-starred in My Chilling Roommate, a horror romantic comedy with Ikon's Chanwoo, and she also took part in a short-form horror series alongside Onew from SHINee and other actors.

Kim made her GFriend debut in 2015 and enjoyed great success with the release of songs like Glass Bead, Me Gustas Tu, Rough, Navillera, and others.