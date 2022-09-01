 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
Meghan Markle branded a 'toddler' with tiara': 'What will make her happy?'

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Meghan Markle is accused of whining about royals, despite luxury life.

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan branded the Duchess of Sussex a 'toddler' for always complaining about inconveniences.

Ms Callahan wrote: “What will make Meghan happy? Hell if she knows in the article titled 'Toddler and Tiara.'

“The only solace she finds from this existential torment, it seems, is sitting for fancy photo shoots and talking to friendly journalists.

“When the media has shaped the story around you,” Meghan whines, “it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.”

The article comes after Meghan Markle featured in the latest edition of The Cut. In her new interview, the Duchess bragged about being a 'real-life princess.'

